Assam CM hands over appointment letters to 385 youths in education, health sectors

Guwahati, Oct 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over appointment letters to 385 youths in the health and education sectors on Monday, claiming that the government has already exceeded its election promise.

At an official function, Sarma said with these new appointments, a total of 125,030 people have been given government jobs since he took office in May 2021.

"Our government fulfilled its election promise of providing one lakh jobs long ago. No other government in Assam's history has created so many jobs in such a transparent and efficient manner," he said.

The BJP had pledged to provide one lakh government jobs annually during the 2021 assembly election campaign but later clarified that this figure pertained to the entire five-year tenure.

The Chief Minister noted that the process to fill around 35,000 additional posts is ongoing and that by May 2025, the total number of recruits is expected to surpass 150,000.

"Health, Education, and Police have accounted for the highest number of recruitments in these three years," he added.

Of the 385 new recruits, 284 received appointment letters in the Education Department, while 101 were appointed in the Health and Family Welfare Department.