Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes appointment letters to 284 ACS officers

Guwahati, Mar 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday distributed appointment letters to 284 newly recruited officers of the Assam Civil Service (ACS) at a function here.

Speaking at the Damodar Dev International Auditorium, Sarma said the distribution marked another successful execution of the state government’s "corruption-free jobs model".

"The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) was an institution where corruption was institutionalised by the previous Congress government and had ruined many lives. Our government cleaned up the system, ensuring transparent, merit-based and corruption-free recruitment," he claimed.

He urged the newly selected officers to institutionalise fairness and honesty in governance and serve the people with sincerity to help realise the goal of a 'Viksit Assam'.

"With today’s distribution of appointment letters, within two weeks of declaration of results, we have so far provided 1,58,380 jobs since 2021, far surpassing our promise of one lakh jobs," the chief minister said.

Sarma added that more employment opportunities would open up after 2026.

Appointment letters were handed over to 284 candidates selected through the Combined Competitive Examination 2024 for ACS (Junior Grade) and allied services, along with five scientific officers appointed to the Directorate of Forensic Science.

Mutual transfer letters were also distributed under the Swagata Satirtha Portal 2.0 on the occasion.

In another programme at the same venue, the CM ceremonially flagged off 143 newly inducted vehicles for the forest department, marking a significant boost to on-ground mobility and operational efficiency.

This addition will greatly enhance forest surveillance, strengthen protection of the state's rich biodiversity and further reinforce the state government's firm commitment towards realising a 'Clean and Green Assam', he said. PTI DG DG MNB