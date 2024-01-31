Assam CM Himanta condoles death of CRPF jawan

Guwahati, Jan 31 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday condoled the death of CRPF personnel Lambdhar Sinha who was killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh a day ago.

"HCM Dr @himantabiswa expresses his heartfelt condolences to the family members of Assam's braveheart, Constable Lambdhar Sinha from Chirang of CRPF's 150 Batallion who was Killed in Action in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Sarma strongly condemned the heinous act and offered his prayers to the deceased, it added.

At least three CRPF personnel, including two commandos of its elite jungle warfare unit CoBRA, were killed and 15 others injured in an encounter with Naxalites along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Among the three slain personnel, two belonged to the CoBRA's 201st battalion and one to the CRPF's 150th battalion. PTI TR TR MNB