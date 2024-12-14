Assam CM Himanta distributes benefits of various schemes to people in Golaghat district

Guwahati, Dec 14 (PTI) As part of Assam's '12 Days of Development' programme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday distributed benefits of various schemes to people in Golaghat district.

Sarma handed over 'no due certificates' to beneficiaries under the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme, Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) to those affected by the 2024 floods, and seed capital to self-help groups under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme.

Speaking at the event, Sarma announced that 5,119 women borrowers in Golaghat have been freed from microfinance loans under the third phase of the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme.

"Additionally, financial assistance has been provided to 2,011 families affected by floods in the district, with Bokakhat being the worst-hit area, where 1,970 families suffered losses," he added.

On Wednesday, the CM had launched the '12 Days of Development' initiative, aiming to distribute grants, assistance, and scholarships to nearly 12 lakh families across the state.

As part of the programme, the government plans to provide a relief package worth Rs 223 crore to over 78,000 borrowers under the microfinance loan waiver scheme, Rs 353.37 crore to more than 6.86 lakh disaster-affected families for reconstruction and livelihood aid, and Rs 21.9 crore to 6,490 self-help groups to support their food processing units. PTI TR TR MNB