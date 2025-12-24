Assam CM Himanta hails ISRO on LVM3-M6 success

Guwahati, Dec 24 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday lauded ISRO for placing the heaviest satellite in orbit from India, and said it showcased the country's steady progress in space technology.

Indian Space Research Organisation's heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6, successfully placed a US communication satellite into orbit, a feat described by the space agency chief as a Christmas gift to the country.

"A milestone moment for India's space journey. This achievement highlights India's advancing launch capabilities and the steady progress of indigenous innovation in the space sector, strengthening the vision of #AatmanirbharBharat under the guidance of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji," Sarma said.

The Indian space agency said the LVM3-M6 has successfully placed the BlueBird Block-2 satellite of the US into its intended orbit. PTI TR TR MNB