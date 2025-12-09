Assam CM Himanta hands over sanction letters to over 3.25 beneficiaries under PMAY-G

Guwahati, Dec 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the government is working to ensure ‘pucca’ (concrete) houses for all sections of people in the state.

He was speaking after launching the distribution of sanction letters to 3,25,234 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G) at a state-level event at Boko in Kamrup district.

Sarma said the scheme was launched to ensure housing for economically weaker families across the country, and the state government was working to ensure that all eligible people are benefited.

He mentioned that the state government had distributed sanction letters to 5 lakh beneficiaries on May 19, 2022. After that, the first instalment was released to 2 lakh beneficiaries the same month, and to another 3 lakh beneficiaries in February 2023.

He added that in July 2023, the government facilitated ‘Griha Pravesh’ of more than 3 lakh PMAY beneficiaries on a single day.

He also said sanction letters to 3,88,358 beneficiaries were handed over in March this year, with another 3.25 beneficiaries added on Tuesday.

Affirming the government’s resolve to ensure that every family living in a ‘kutcha’ house gets a pucca home, Sarma said geo-tagging of eligible households has been completed, and new beneficiary lists will soon be prepared in gram sabhas.

He said the scheme has given relief and dignity to poor families by ensuring safe housing.

Referring to other welfare initiatives, Sarma said the government wants to create a system where poor families can easily access all schemes without corruption.

He maintained that through various central and state schemes, every poor family in the state receives benefits worth nearly Rs 3,000 per month, and urged the families to use their savings for their children’s education. PTI SSG SSG MNB