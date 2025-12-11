Assam CM Himanta launches bicycle scheme for class 9 students

Dibrugarh (Assam), Dec 11 (PTI) In an attempt to make daily commute of students faster and safer, especially those in rural and interior areas, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a bicycle distribution scheme for over three lakh class 9 pupils.

At an official function here, Sarma handed over bicycles to a few students in a symbolic manner while unveiling the special scheme to distribute the two-wheelers to 3,10,031 students from government and provincial schools.

Of the total number of students, there are 1,34,432 boys and 1,75,608 girls. The scheme also includes tea garden model schools and Adarsha Vidyalayas.

The scheme's main goals are to increase school enrollment, raise regular attendance and reduce student dropout rate.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said, "Though aims in life of different people are different, they need to study up to a certain level to achieve their goals. In Assam, six per cent of enrolled students leave school four to five years after admission." Later, at the class 8 standard, another eight per cent leave their schools, he added.

"As a result, 14 per cent of students drop out between primary school enrollment and class 8. At the higher secondary (Class 12) level, the dropout rate reaches 40 per cent. If 40 per cent of a society can't not complete their education, there is little possibility that their dreams will be fulfilled," Sarma said.

The CM said every child carries a hidden talent and only a suitable environment nurtures it, and educational institutions can create that environment.

He said students who quit studies at the high school level because of financial hardship, lose the chance to utilise their talents.

"To address this problem, the government took several initiatives to ensure that no child leaves school because of poverty. Based on these efforts, the government is providing free textbooks, uniforms and midday meals," Sarma said.

He further said when a student moves to secondary school, he or she often needs to travel long distances to attend classes.

"To ease this burden, the government introduced this scheme for providing free bicycles to students in class 9. The government has also made college enrollment free for students," Sarma added.

At the higher secondary level, each girl now receives Rs 1,000 per month through the Nijut Moina scheme, he added.

"At the undergraduate level, Rs 1,250 and at the postgraduate level Rs 2,500. The government will soon launch a similar scheme for boys," he said.