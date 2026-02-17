Assam CM Himanta meets Bhupen Borah day after his resignation from Congress

Guwahati, Feb 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday evening met former state Congress president Bhupen Borah, who has resigned from the opposition party.

Sarma visited Borah's residence in Ghoramara area of Guwahati, and was welcomed by his wife and son with 'aarti'.

Borah had resigned from the Congress on Monday, but the party's top leadership did not accept his resignation, making attempts to persuade him to take it back. Following this, he sought time to reconsider his decision.

The CM had earlier said that the doors of the BJP are open for Borah, promising that he would help him win from a "safe seat" in the assembly polls. PTI DG DG SOM