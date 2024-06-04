Assam CM Himanta's rise marked by spiralling ambition, dogged determination

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's rise as one of the BJP's prominent campaigners in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections is a story of relentless ambition and determination to establish himself as the favoured leader of the party's national leadership.

At 55, Sarma is recognised as one of the most influential politicians in the Northeast.

He has demonstrated his political acumen not only within Assam but also on the national stage, where he was entrusted with campaign responsibilities in multiple states.

In addition to his extensive campaigning in Assam, Sarma led numerous meetings, rallies, and roadshows in Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Punjab.

He highlighted the policies of both the central and state governments, criticised opposition parties and leaders, especially Rahul Gandhi, and promoted the BJP’s core Hindutva agenda.

Revered by supporters for his capabilities and hard work while reviled by critics for being over-ambitious and making unnecessary controversial statements, Sarma has consistently been in the national spotlight during his three-year tenure as chief minister.

His actions, such as cracking down on child marriages primarily in minority-dominated districts, proposing a law to end polygamy, conducting a socio-economic survey of five indigenous Muslim communities, evicting encroachers, advocating family planning for Muslims, and introducing the Cattle Protection Bill, have drawn significant criticism for allegedly targeting specific communities.

His tough stance on security issues includes the arrest of 53 individuals with alleged links to the banned Bangladeshi militant group Ansarul Bangla, the demolition of private madrasas where teachers with militant connections were allegedly radicalising youth, sealing the 'Miya' museum, and arresting 36 PFI activists during a nationwide crackdown on the organisation.

These actions underscore Sarma's commitment to advancing the BJP’s agenda and consolidating support from the indigenous majority.

Sarma has also extended an olive branch to militant groups, including the banned ULFA.

He has claimed significant progress in resolving insurgency issues in Assam through peace accords with various groups such as pro-talk ULFA, Bodos, Karbis, Dimasa tribes, Adivasi organisations, Kuki, and Hmar groups.

Upon assuming office, he invited the anti-talk ULFA (Independent) to cease hostilities, to which they responded by declaring a ceasefire.

Sarma's ambition for the top job in Assam was always evident to those close to him.

Despite early political support from former Congress Chief Ministers Hiteswar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi, Sarma had to persevere for years to achieve his goal.

As a five-time MLA and a minister in various cabinets since 2001, Sarma's political skills and effectiveness were recognized and rewarded by his mentors.

After a fallout with Gogoi, who tried to curb his ambitions, Sarma left Congress in 2015.

The BJP seized the opportunity to recruit him, leveraging his influence to penetrate the Northeast.

Alongside the then-state unit president Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarma played a pivotal role in the BJP’s electoral success in Assam in 2016, which led to the establishment of the state's first BJP government.

Subsequently, he was appointed the NEDA convenor and successfully replicated this success in other Northeastern states over the next five years.

He also held significant cabinet positions in the Sonowal administration, including Finance, Health and Family Welfare, Education, and Public Works, making him the most powerful figure in that cabinet.

Sarma's political journey began in the early 1980s during the anti-foreigner agitation, where he served as an assistant to then-AASU leaders Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and Bhrigu Kumar Phukan.

He later won the Jalukbari constituency in 2001 as a Congress candidate.

Recognised for his political talents, he was mentored by Hiteswar Saikia and later Tarun Gogoi, who appointed him to various ministerial roles.

The Congress relied heavily on Sarma’s strategic abilities during the 2011 elections, leading to a third consecutive term in power.

However, this success also fueled internal politicking aimed at positioning him as a potential chief minister, which eventually led to his departure from Congress and alignment with the BJP.

Sarma is married to entrepreneur Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, whose business ventures have occasionally attracted media scrutiny. They have a son and a daughter.