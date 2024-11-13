Assam CM hovering over Jharkhand for one year, but failed to topple govt: Soren

Dhanbad, Nov 13 (PTI) Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Wednesday alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was hovering over the state like a bird for the last one year, conspiring to topple his government.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Nirsa, Baghmara and Baliapur in Dhanbad district, he said that even though the BJP failed to topple his government, it was successful in sending him behind bars.

"BJP became desperate after being out of power for the past five years in Jharkhand. Taking 'supari' (contract), the Assam CM has been hovering over Jharkhand like a bird for the last one year, conspiring to topple my government. Even though they failed to topple the government, they were successful in sending me behind bars. People of Jharkhand would now give them a befitting reply in the election," he said.

He claimed that the BJP was looking to hand over Jharkhand to "capitalists" who would loot mineral resources.

Calling the BJP "anti-tribal" and "anti-Dalit", Soren alleged that it did nothing for the marginalised people.

"We waived farm loans of farmers and pending bills of electricity of poor people," he said.

Soren also claimed that the BJP was hell-bent on amending the Constitution and scrapping reservations.

"If we make any mistake in this election, BJP will snatch our rights by implementing delimitation in the state," he claimed.

"The election in Jharkhand is being conducted one and half months before schedule. No election has been held in any state before time. But, they do not know that the alliance government is going to be formed again in the state," he said.