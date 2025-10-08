Assam CM inaugurates automated vehicle testing station

Guwahati, Oct 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated an automated vehicle testing station at Lahowal in Dibrugarh district.

''Vehicle testing in major centres of Assam is now a completely automated process, devoid of manual intervention and the facility will mark a shift toward a citizen-centric service,'' Sarma said.

He said these stations will ensure faster vehicle testing, a cost-effective fitness testing process and mobile testing facilities.

Set up in collaboration with Applus ITEUVE India Pvt Ltd, the centre can test up to 10 vehicles per hour and will serve Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Dhemaji districts.

It has been built at a cost of Rs 12 crore and is expected to enhance connectivity, transport and infrastructure, he said.

Similar centres have recently been launched in Biswanath and Jorhat, while one in North Salmara is ready and more are planned for Barpeta, Mangaldoi, and Badarpur, Sarma said.

He said that after the centres become functional, vehicle owners do not have to visit the District Transport Office for fitness testing.

''Assam has now developed an environment where driving institutes and authorised fitness testing centers can issue driving licenses and fitness certificates valid across India,'' Sarma said. PTI DG RBT