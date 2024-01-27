Assam CM inaugurates Rs 34-cr projects in Sonitpur district

Tezpur (Assam), Jan 27 (PTI) Inaugurating projects worth Rs 34 crore in Sonitpur district on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the northern part of the state is witnessing unprecedented progress.

He also claimed that the state, as a whole, was on an accelerated pace of development, an official statement said.

"The north bank (of the Brahmaputra river) of the state has been witnessing never-before-seen growth and progress, Sarma said, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Tezpur Government Law College.

He said that for the last two-three years, projects were being completed as per schedule fixed in the contracts.

Classes will start at the new law college from the next academic session, he said his government has decided to establish nine more such institutes across the state.

Sarma said there were only three government colleges till a few years back, with the number going up to 16 now and the construction of 20 more is going on.

Six universities became functional in the last five years and another eight varsities will be established soon, he added.

Referring to the recently-announced Kanaklata Baruah State University at Gohpur, also in Sonitpur district, Sarma said the focus shall be on imparting education on new-age technologies in the new varsity.

He added that an industrial estate covering 350 bighas of land on the north bank shall be established in days to come.

Later attending an event at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, Sarma maintained that there was no dearth of opportunities in Assam as well as in the rest of the country.

The increase in the state's economic indices, including gross state domestic product, over the years are indicators of the progress being made, he added.

The CM stressed the need to apply innovative thinking and exhorted the students to take up courses of studies relevant to the changing market dynamics.

He laid the foundation stone for the New Tea Tibes and Adivasi Girls' Hostel at the College at the event.

Among other projects inaugurated by the chief minister during the day were the Mukti Yodha Bhumidhar Bordoloi Suwarani Stadium, the 30-bedded Community Health Centre (Model Hospital) at Sootea and the Chatia Natya Manch, the release said. PTI SSG NN