Assam CM inaugurates Rs 83-cr Jamunamukh railway overbridge

Guwahati, Dec 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed railway overbridge at Jamunamukh in Hojai district.

The 951-metre-long overbridge with a 7.5-metre wide motorable carriageway is expected to improve connectivity between Dabaka, Kampur, and Jamunamukh railway stations, Sarma said.

The bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 83 crore.

The CM also virtually inaugurated the Model High School at Balijuri Tea Estate and the Jagannath Community halls and skill centres at Kandali, Dhantola and Sagunbahi tea estates.

He also laid the foundation stones for new school buildings at Barhampur Higher Secondary School and Jamunamukh Higher Secondary School, besides several flood protection and road connectivity projects under the Nagaon Water Resources Division.

Addressing a public meeting, the CM said the new overbridge would ensure smooth connectivity between Dabaka, Kampur and Jamunamukh railway stations.

Referring to flood-protection works, he said areas like Kampur and Jamunamukh are affected every year by floods of Kopili river.

The water resources department has taken up projects worth around Rs 80 crore to mitigate flooding in Barhampur and Jamunamukh and once completed, the embankments will provide lasting relief to people, he added.

He claimed that before the present government assumed office, development activities in the state had slowed and welfare schemes were not reaching the poor effectively.

Schemes such as Orunodoi, Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyomita Abhiyan, Nijut Moina, Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana along with distribution of pulses, sugar and salt at subsidised rates through ration cards have brought substantial relief to both the poor and the middle class, he said. PTI DG DG MNB