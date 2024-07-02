Assam CM inspects flood-affected areas in Golaghat, reviews situation in Kaziranga

Guwahati, Jul 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inspected the flood affected areas of Bokakhat in Golaghat district.

Sarma visited the inundated areas in Upper Assam in a speed boat and later interacted with people taking shelter in relief camps after a breach in the embankment from Negheriting-Rongagorah Duke to Nikori PWD Road.

The chief minister assured the people in the relief camps that the roads and breached embankments would be repaired soon so that they could return home.

Sarma also reviewed the flood scenario in the Kaziranga National Park, which has been extensively inundated after several years.

He said adequate precautions, including regulation of vehicular traffic on the national highway, to ensure that wildlife is not harmed.

"We are providing adequate relief and rehabilitation to the affected people. Medical camps, food, including baby food, are being arranged for those staying in the relief camps while the officials have been directed to undertake repair of roads and embankments at the earliest," Sarma told reporters outside a relief camp.

The entire state was witnessing the current second wave of flood but the water level was declining in some parts of Upper Assam, he said.

"Hopefully, the situation will improve in the next few days", Sarma added.

Assam's flood situation turned critical on Sunday night with a population of 6.71 lakh affected in 20 districts and the Brahmaputra river along with its major tributaries flowing above the danger level at several places.

The chief minister said district commissioners have been directed to prepare a list of houses completely or partially damaged so that the compensation can be paid at the earliest.

Once the water level subsides, a geo-tube will be fitted at the breached embankments, he said, adding, "We hope that it will be possible to do it within the next two to four days which will be a big relief for the affected people." "We are doing our best to help the people suffering due to the flood but if at any moment, we feel that we are unable to do enough then we will seek help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has assured us of all possible help", Sarma said. PTI DG BDC