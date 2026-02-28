Assam CM, Japan foreign affairs minister discuss issues of mutual interest

Guwahati, Feb 28 (PTI) Japan minister Iwao Horii called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with the two leaders discussing policy support, enhancing connectivity and building a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem around the Tata facility in the state.

"I am deeply grateful to H.E. Iwao Horii @iwaonarajp, Hon’ble State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, for his visit to Assam," Sarma said in a post on X on Friday.

Sarma maintained that the minister’s travel to Guwahati soon after the formation of the new government in their country reflects the growing importance of Assam in the broader India–Japan strategic partnership.

"H.E. Iwao Horii conveyed the strong interest of Japanese companies in building a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem around the Tata OSAT facility in Jagiroad, while also creating opportunities to skill our youth in emerging technologies and Japanese language proficiency," he added.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in a post on social media, said Japan’s Ambassador to India, Keiichi Ono, also accompanied the visiting minister.

"Discussions focused on policy support, enhancing connectivity, and leveraging #ActEast advantages to position Assam as an attractive investment destination," it said. PTI SSG SSG MNB