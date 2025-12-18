Assam CM lauds Indian Orthopaedic Association for advancing medical education

Guwahati, Dec 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday lauded the Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA) for its contribution to medical education and orthopaedic care in India, saying the organisation was founded by visionary surgeons who understood the needs of a young and newly independent nation.

Addressing the IOA's annual conference here, the CM said the founders of the association had realised the importance of a strong national organisation to promote learning, encourage research and uphold ethical medical practices in orthopaedics.

He said this vision has been carried forward with dedication and consistency over the decades.

''In the early years, orthopaedic practice in India was shaped by the health challenges of the time, with doctors largely treating injuries, bone and joint tuberculosis and deformities caused by polio, despite limited resources and developing infrastructure'', he said.

During this period, the IOA emerged as an important platform for doctors from across the country to share knowledge, learn from one another and collectively improve patient care, he said.

A major milestone in this journey was the start of the Annual Conference of the Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOACON) in the late 1950s, which was conceived as a national forum for academic exchange and professional dialogue and has remained so over the years.

Over time, as medical science advanced, orthopaedic care became more specialised and IOACON expanded in both scale and academic depth, covering areas such as joint replacement, spine care, sports injuries, paediatric orthopaedics, and hand and trauma care, he said.

Beyond conferences, the IOA has played a key role in strengthening medical education by promoting continuous learning, supporting postgraduate training and encouraging research among young doctors, thereby ensuring a strong and ethical future for the profession, he said.

Highlighting the government’s focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, the CM said the state has set a target of establishing one medical college in each district.

At present, 15 medical colleges are functional in Assam, while 10 more are at various stages of construction and by 2030, 25 medical colleges would be functional in the state, leading to the creation of a large pool of medical specialists, including orthopaedic surgeons, Sarma added. PTI DG DG MNB