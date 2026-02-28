Assam CM launches BJP’s 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' to reach out to people ahead of polls

Dhekiajuli (Assam), Feb 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched the state BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district as the party seeks a third straight term in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Accompanied by state party president Dilip Saikia, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and other top leaders, Sarma stood atop an open van as he led the procession.

People lined up on both sides of the roads, greeting the chief minister with traditional scarves and flowers, with the leaders waving to the cheering crowds.

The CM offered prayers at the Gupteswari temple in Dhekiajuli before commencing the yatra.

The yatra will cover five Assembly constituencies in Sonitpur district on the first day.

The party has launched the yatra to establish direct contact with people across the state, a spokesperson said.

The yatra intends to connect with one lakh people daily during the eight-day initial phase of the programme, which will continue until March 9.

Through this yatra, development and welfare initiatives of both the central and state governments will be taken to people, while also seeking the blessings of the citizens for the forthcoming assembly elections, the spokesperson added. PTI SSG SSG MNB