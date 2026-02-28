Assam CM launches BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' to reach out to people ahead of polls

Dhekiajuli (Assam), Feb 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched the state BJP's ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district as the party seeks a third straight term in the upcoming Assembly polls.

He sought the support of the people to ensure that the BJP retains power and the journey of a developed and secure Assam continues to move forward.

Accompanied by state party president Dilip Saikia, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and other top leaders, Sarma stood atop an open van leading the procession.

People lined up on both sides of the roads, greeting the chief minister with traditional scarves and flowers, with the leaders waving to the cheering crowds.

In his address before launching the Yatra, Sarma said, "It was in 2014 when you all had reposed faith in Narendra Modi ji and elected him the prime minister. In 2016, you (public) instated the first BJP government in Assam, led by Sarbananda Sonowal.

"Again in 2021, you all voted for the BJP. During this entire period, we have tried to work for the people of the state to the best of our abilities, and the picture of development we see now reflects our dedicated efforts," he said.

While mistakes might have been made along the way or certain things may not have gone the way people wished for, it was not due to any laxity of efforts, the CM asserted.

"And this is why we have a developed and secure Assam today. My appeal to all is to help BJP retain power so that we can continue to take the state forward in this journey," he added.

Earlier, the CM offered prayers at the Gupteswari temple here before commencing the Yatra.

Besides Dhekiajuli, the Yatra will cover the Assembly constituencies of Borsola, Tezpur, Naduar and Rongapara on the first day.

State party president Saikia had said earlier that the Yatra will travel around 70-80 km daily, with an outreach target of nearly one lakh people per day.

The ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ has been organised with the objective of taking the party’s vision, achievements and organisational goals to the people ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, he had said.

The first phase, which will conclude on March 9, will cover 34 Assembly constituencies across the state.

State Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal had been assigned the responsibility of chief convenor, while Union Minister Margherita and other senior leaders had been named as co-convenors.

‘Jan Ashirwad Sabhas’ will be organised in constituencies where the Yatra will not pass through. PTI SSG SSG MNB