Assam CM launches BJP’s wall-writing campaign for Assembly polls

Guwahati, Jan 5 (PTI) The Assam BJP on Monday launched a wall-writing campaign ahead of the state Assembly elections, expected to be held in March-April.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia started the drive in Guwahati, with party leaders and workers set to carry out similar activities across the state.

Painting the party’s symbol, the lotus, on a wall here, Sarma said, "From today, our wall writing campaign has started. It will be undertaken across the state and completed within a fixed timeframe.” Besides Saikia, Sarma was also joined by the party's state election management committee convener Pradan Baruah, Dispur MLA Akon Bora, among others.

The chief minister said permission from the wall owners will be sought before painting pictures of the lotus, along with a slogan.

"By seeking permission, we will be able to increase our mass outreach. Through the slogans, we will emphasise the work done by the BJP-led governments in the state over the last 5-10 years," he said, adding that the slogans would also reflect the party’s ideology.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal participated in the wall-writing campaign in Dibrugarh.

Baruah had earlier said following the inauguration by the CM, BJP MPs, ministers, MLAs, state morcha presidents, district presidents, Zilla Parishad members, mayors, municipal chairpersons, and members of anchalik panchayats will simultaneously undertake wall-writing activities in their respective areas. PTI SSG SSG MNB