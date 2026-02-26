Assam CM launches cash benefit schemes for nearly 1 lakh students ahead of polls

Guwahati, Feb 26 (PTI) Ahead of the Assembly polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a series of schemes offering cash benefits to nearly one lakh students and researchers.

At a function here, Sarma rolled out ‘Jibon Prerana’, ‘Jibon Anuprerana’, and ‘Nijut Babu Asoni’ for direct cash transfers to fresh graduates, researchers, and undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Under the Chief Minister's Jibon Prerana scheme, the government will offer Rs 2,500 every month for one year to 48,319 fresh graduates to support their career pathways.

Through the ‘Jibon Anuprerana’ scheme, a one-time assistance of Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 will be extended to 2,112 researchers, including Divyang scholars, to foster innovation.

According to the 'Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu Asoni' scheme, the state government will provide monthly support to 47,395 first-year undergraduate and postgraduate boys to help prevent dropouts.

Under the existing 'Nijut Moina' scheme, the state government has been providing monthly stipends up to Rs 2,500 to all girl students from class 11 to postgraduation since 2024, aiming to prevent child marriages and arrest dropout rates.

Elections to 126 constituencies are likely to take place in March-April.

Rolling out the schemes, Sarma said, "The boys have ample reasons to cheer. Male students from economically underprivileged backgrounds enrolled in UG and PG courses will now get a monthly financial assistance to carry on with their education." Along with 'Nijut Moina', the 'Nijut Babu' will cover 10 lakh students, and bolster the government's efforts to promote higher education, and develop critical thinking among youths, while warding off the social evil of child marriage, he added.

At the same function, Sarma also virtually launched 31 advanced technology labs, set up in collaboration with Tata Technologies, across ITIs and polytechnic institutes to equip the youths with cutting-edge manufacturing and automation skills. PTI TR TR MNB