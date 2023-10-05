Assam CM launches infra projects in Bodo majority region

Guwahati, Oct 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed bridge and laid the foundation of a sports complex along with other infrastructural projects in Baksa district under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The BTR, an autonomous region for the Bodo tribal-dominated areas, comprises four districts - Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar and Udalguri.

"The state government has been relentlessly working for the development of the BTR and once these development initiatives have been completed, it shall fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of this region," the chief minister said in his address.

Sarma laid the foundation stone for a Rs 43 crore District Sports Complex at Mushalpur in Baksa district, which will have facilities such as synthetic athletic tracks, and a multipurpose indoor stadium for badminton, table tennis, volleyball, taekwondo, among others.

It will also house an Olympic-size swimming pool.

''On the completion of its construction, it will provide a huge boost to growth, development and peace that BTR has been witnessing for the past couple of years'', he said.

The chief minister also announced financial grants of Rs 25 crore for construction of a new Baksa District Commissioner's Office and another Rs 5 crore for a new Circuit House.

An amount of Rs 500 crore will soon be approved to improve the road infrastructure of BTR, Sarma added.

Referring to the upcoming recruitment for filling up 5,600 vacancies in Assam Police, he appealed to the youths of BTR to make the best use of this employment opportunity by applying for the same.

He also appealed to the unemployed youths of BTR to become entrepreneurs by applying for financial assistance under the Mukhya Mantri Atma Nirbhar Asom scheme.

The chief minister also dedicated the newly constructed bridge on Barama-Dhamdhama-Tamulpur Road in Tamulpur district for the service of the people.

The bridge, over River Pagladiya, connects Tamulpur with Baksa directly and at least 25,000 people will benefit directly as earlier there were no roads connecting the two districts.

Sarma said that with the inauguration of the bridge, the connectivity of BTR will get a new momentum as ''now transportation between Tamulpur and Baksa will be very convenient and distance and time taken can be brought down drastically''.

BTR is administered by an elected body, the Bodoland Territorial Council, which came into existence under the terms of a peace agreement signed in February 2003 and its autonomy was further extended by an agreement signed in January 2020. PTI DG NN