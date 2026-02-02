Assam CM launches portal for second round of mutual transfer of grade III, IV employees

Guwahati, Feb 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched the Swagat Satirtha Portal 2.0 for the mutual transfer of Grade III and IV government employees in the state.

The launch of the portal will help in raising the bar in innovative efforts to promote digital governance and transparency in Assam, the chief minister said on the occasion.

Assam is the only state in the country to have institutionalised mutual transfers through a fully digital mechanism, he said.

"The digital mutual transfer has helped employees and their family members who have to visit the state secretariat often to exert pressure on officials, which leads to the emergence of middlemen to facilitate the process," Sarma said.

He said that the transfer of government employees must be rule-based, technology-enabled and must not become a tool for rent-seeking.

''The portal is a key step towards simplifying mutual transfers of Grade III and IV government employees'', he said.

Swagat Satirtha 2.0 builds on the success of version 1.0, which approved 4,502 applications benefitting 9,004 employees across 32 departments.

He said that the present round of mutual transfers would be completed before March 31.

The CM pointed out that employees who had already benefited from the portal in the last round will not be eligible to apply again, but those who had applied but were not successful will be given higher priority in the second round.

''The upgraded portal will further strengthen transparency, accountability and ease of governance, bringing administration closer to the people'', he added. PTI DG DG RG