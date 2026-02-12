Assam CM launches projects worth Rs 2,218 crore in Majuli

Guwahati, Feb 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several projects worth Rs 2,218 crore, along with presenting cheques to 31,952 women entrepreneurs in Assam's Majuli district.

The chief minister said the district had never seen such an unprecedented development in the past.

Sarma inaugurated the academic building and a girls’ hostel of Majuli Cultural University, the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police, the District Transport Officer’s Office, a Government Model Degree College, Dakhinpat Satra Museum, Jyoti Bishnu Cultural complex, and a bridge over the Lohit River at Selekghat, officials said.

The academic building and girls’ hostel of Majuli Cultural University were built at a cost of Rs 51 crore. The three-storey academic building can accommodate 1,880 students. It also houses the offices of the Vice Chancellor and Registrar, staff rooms, and other facilities. The four-storey hostel can house 178 students.

The Integrated District Commissioner’s Office at Garamur has been constructed at Rs 24.83 crore.

The District Transport Officer’s Office, built between Garmur and Kamalabari, has been built at a cost of Rs 3.57 crore, officials said.

The Government Model Degree College, built at a sprawling 30 bighas of land at Rs 33.17 crore includes three academic blocks, a girls’ hostel, quarters for faculty, and quarters for Grade III and Grade IV staff, along with residences for the Principal and the Warden.

The Rs 3.64 crore Dakhinpat Satra Museum, built to preserve the satra’s cultural heritage, includes audio visual rooms, exhibition halls, a strong room, and study rooms. At Garamur, the three-storey office for the Senior Superintendent of Police and the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Project auditorium were constructed at a cost of Rs 4.20 crore and Rs 1.25 crore, respectively.

The state government also upgraded the road from Balichapori in Majuli to Bongaonmara in Lakhimpur and built two bridges over the Lohit and Subansiri rivers to strengthen road links between Majuli and Lakhimpur.

As part of this effort, the 702.30 metre bridge over the Lohit River has been inaugurated on Thursday. The chief minister also launched the reconstruction of the Majuli Jorhat bridge, which was halted in September 2024.

The chief minister also handed over cheques of seed capital consisting Rs 10,000 to each of the 31,952 women entrepreneurs.

Speaking at a public meeting later, Sarma said the Rs 10,000 that the women beneficiaries received today marked only the beginning and the scheme seeks to support women until they become Lakhpati.