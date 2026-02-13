Assam CM launches projects worth Rs 300 crore in Bodoland Territorial Region

Guwahati, Feb 13 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched projects worth over Rs 300 crore in districts under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The CM laid the foundation stone for the Rs 150-crore BTC mini-secretariat at Udalguri, which will be constructed in a piece of land measuring over 25 bighas.

The five-storey complex will house various departments of the council and a conference hall, along with a BTC legislative assembly building, he said.

The state-of-the-art facility will also include a guest house, residential quarters for officials and staff, roads and parking facilities, Sarma added.

He also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 63.45-crore railway flyover at Golma Chowk–Mission Chariali Road in Udalguri.

The flyover will ease traffic congestion, reduce travel time and boost the district’s socio-economic development, the CM said.

Sarma said a badminton facility was being planned to be set up beneath the structure to ensure effective use of public space.

Sarma virtually inaugurated the Rs 36-crore Tangla Town Water Supply Project (Phases I & II).

The project will ensure safe and reliable drinking water for residents, marking another step towards improved urban infrastructure and public welfare in the state, he said.

The CM also distributed Rs 10,000 each to 26,988 women in Tangla Assembly constituency under the beneficiary scheme for women entrepreneurs.

''Tangla is the 114th legislative Assembly constituency to be covered under the initiative, further strengthening the journey dignity and self-reliance of women power'', Sarma added.

Earlier in Kokrajhar, Sarma attended the 11th annual Sonkosh Kherai Festival and the 12th annual session of the Dularai Gudi Bathou Afad.

He also laid the foundation stone for the historic Sonkosh Kherai complex infrastructure development project, to be constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 50 crore.

''This is another reaffirmation of Assam government's commitment to preserving cultural heritage while promoting regional development'', he added. PTI DG DG MNB