Assam CM launches scheme to provide stipend to students appearing for class 10 Board exams

Guwahati, Nov 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched a scheme for providing support to students appearing for the class 10 board examinations.

Under the 'Prerona' scheme, the state government will give Rs 300 per month till the exams are completed to ensure that they get basic amenities, including nutrition, the chief minister said at the launch programme here.

The government has already provided the money to the examinees for this month, and their board exam is scheduled in February next year, officials said.

''Many students appearing for the matriculation examinations come from poor backgrounds and lack the basic amenities like books, notebooks, stationery and even a cup of milk. This scheme will ensure that they are not deprived of the basics and are able to appear for the examination in the right frame of mind,'' Sarma said.

He said that the government is investing in the bright future of each child in the state and after school, there are schemes for girl students for admission to colleges.

''The scheme will empower 4.4 lakh students and will boost their confidence, reduce mental stress and result in fewer dropouts,'' he said.

Those appearing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) under Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), or the 10th board examinees who study under CBSE in Adarsha Vidyalayas and are domiciled in Assam will be eligible for the scheme, irrespective of their economic status.

Sarma urged the students to adopt a positive frame of mind towards studies and not stress about the examinations.

The CM also asked them not to be affected by any negative aspects like lack of adequate money to pursue studies.

''We are there to take care of the financial part, you just study sincerely and appear for the examination with a positive attitude,'' Sarma added.

He said that the scheme will reduce dropout rates among poor and rural students, increase overall pass percentage in the board exams and increase enrolment in government/provincialised schools and Adarsh Vidyalayas. PTI DG NN