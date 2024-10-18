Assam CM launches second phase of initiative aimed at boosting entrepreneurship

Guwahati, Oct 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta on Friday launched the second phase of an initiative aimed at providing financial support to youths for entrepreneurship.

Sarma said his government was planning to give financial grants to 75,000 youths in the second phase of the Chief Minister's Asom Abhijan (CMAA) to help promote entrepreneurship in the state.

“The state government proposes to give help to one lakh youths in two phases to help them become entrepreneurs by providing them financial support,” he said.

The second phase of the CMAA has been launched in a “bid to further unleash Assam's entrepreneurial spirit and drive the state's growth”, Sarma said.

The portal will remain open till November 18 for those eligible to register and after that the application process will start, he said.

The state government will strive to ensure that the youths are selected from all the 126 constituencies, Sarma said.

An amount of Rs 2 lakh for general applicants and Rs 5 lakh to those with professional degrees like engineering, medical, agricultural and veterinary shall be provided, the chief minister said.

“Our aim is to help entrepreneurs start a new venture and maintain good financial discipline so that in the future, one lakh youths can become eligible for PM's MUDRA loans of up to Rs 20 lakh,” Sarma said.

Besides, the state government will conduct a fellowship programme through which around 200-250 youths will be trained for entrepreneurship and awarded a PG diploma in New Venture Development and Management from Gauhati University after completion of one year, he said.

Online classes will also be held for the entrepreneurs so that they get training on business and management.

Sarma claimed that many schemes initiated by the Assam government were being adopted by other states, and “I am sure that if 90 per cent of the youths can take this forward successfully, the CMAA will also be taken up in several states”.

He had distributed Rs 75,000 as the first instalment to 25,238 youths and the second instalment is likely to be provided in November.

An estimated Rs 1,100 crore will be spent in CMAA's first phase, Sarma added. PTI DG RBT