Assam CM launches tea tourism project

Guwahati, Sept 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a project to develop tea tourism.

The initiative, undertaken by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), aims to turn the tea gardens in the state into attractive tourist destinations.

As part of the project, the heritage bungalow of Durrung Tea Estate in Sonitpur has been transformed into a luxury hotel, developed by the Postcard Hotel Group.

Following his visit to the hotel and its surroundings, Sarma said that such projects will play a key role in boosting tea tourism in the state.

He said many well-known people have already visited the hotel to enjoy the beauty of Assam's tea gardens, and several visitors from outside the state have booked rooms in advance.

"Tea tourism will not only showcase the state's tea heritage, greenery and unique lifestyle of the garden workers to the world, but will also generate jobs for local youth, encourage cottage industries and promote local culture," he said. PTI DG DG SOM