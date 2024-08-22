Assam CM lays foundation of infra projects in Cachar

Guwahati, Aug 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday laid the foundation of several key infrastructure projects in Cachar district.

He laid the foundation of a 340-metre bridge over Barak river in Silghat area of Lakhipur assembly constituency, with an estimated cost of Rs 87 crore, aimed at enhancing transport and communication in the district.

Sarma also performed the 'Bhumi pujan' for a model degree college in Dholai assembly constituency.

The college, featuring 33 classrooms and five laboratories, is set to become a significant educational landmark in the region, he said.

With an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore, the college is expected to be completed by 2026 as part of an initiative to establish world-class higher education institutions in Assam, the CM said.

He said there are plans to set up another college in the district's Narsinghpur area.

Additionally, Sarma dedicated a new nuclear medicine facility and nuclear accelerator at the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, founded by Magsaysay award winner Dr. Ravi Kannan.

During his visit, which marks his first trip to the Valley since the Lok Sabha elections, Sarma also interacted with students at Assam University in Silchar.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Barak Valley for their support in the 2024 polls and highlighted the BJP’s success in Silchar and Karimganj as a testament to the party's grassroots connection. Sarma's three-day visit includes stops in Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts. PTI DG DG MNB