Assam CM meets Acting High Commissioner of Singapore in New Delhi

Guwahati, Oct 15 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met Acting High Commissioner of Singapore, Alice Cheng, in New Delhi and urged her to extend full cooperation to the state police to take forward the investigations into the death of Zubeen Garg in the island nation.

''Today in New Delhi, I met the Acting High Commissioner of Singapore, H.E. Alice Cheng'', Sarma posted on X.

''In our meeting, I reiterated our request to the Singaporean authorities to extend their fullest cooperation to Assam Police, so we can realise our efforts to ensure #JusticeForZubeenGarg'', Sarma said.

He said that the state government has been ''assured of all possible support in this matter''.

Sarma was also scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to New Delhi.

He was also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

The CM had earlier said that investigators of Zubeen Garg's death case have found a "definite angle" after they received the viscera report on October 10.

Meanwhile, the Singapore authorities have sent an email through the Indian High Commission seeking information on the Assam police officials and their agenda to visit the island nation in connection with the singer's death, Special Director General of Police Munna Prasad Gupta said on Wednesday.

''We have already replied to the mail and this is a very positive development,'', Gupta told reporters here.

The Singapore authorities have also received the request for the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to be invoked on September 30, he said.

''We hope that very soon we will get the green signal to go to Singapore to take forward our work related to the investigations there'', Gupta said.

The investigations into the death of the singer are progressing well in the state, he said.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while swimming in the sea on September 19.

Three more members of the Assamese community in Singapore, who were with Garg during his last moments, appeared on Wednesday before the SIT probing into his death.

Out of the 11 persons from Singapore summoned to appear before the SIT, 10 have appeared so far, while one person who is a Singapore citizen is yet to come.

The Assam government had constituted a 10-member SIT to investigate the singer's death in Singapore due to drowning in the sea on September 19. PTI DG DG RG