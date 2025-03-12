Assam CM meets EU Ambassador in Delhi

Guwahati, Mar 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met European Union Ambassador to India, Hervé Delphin, at the latter's official residence in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the CM thanked Delphin and, through him, the heads of the EU member countries for their support to the recently concluded Advantage Assam Summit 2.0 in Guwahati.

The two discussed opportunities for collaboration in areas such as clean energy, semiconductors, higher education, skill development, and the aromatics and fragrances industry.

Delphin informed the CM that the European Union is considering opening a EU Programme Management Office in Guwahati.

Sarma welcomed the development and assured his government's full support to it under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Today in New Delhi, I conveyed my deepest gratitude to @EUAmbIndia H.E Hervé Delphin and also through him, to the other Heads of the Mission of Member countries for their support at #AdvantageAssam2. Had a good discussion on opportunities for collaboration on clean energy, semiconductors, higher education, skill development, and in the aromatics and fragrances industry. Glad to learn that the EU is also exploring the possibility of opening a EU Programme Management Office in Guwahati. Assam will fully support it under the guidance of MEA, GoI'', the chief minister later posted on 'X'. PTI DG DG MNB