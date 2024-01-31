Assam CM meets Gadkari; discusses Guwahati Ring Road among other infra projects

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari here and discussed upcoming infrastructure projects, including the Guwahati Ring Road, in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

During the meeting that took place on Tuesday night, the chief minister stressed the importance of the infra projects for enhancing Assam's connectivity with other states of the Northeast region and the rest of the country, the release said.

The meeting assumes significance as it pertains to all-out efforts to improve road connectivity in the region, vital for ushering in rapid economic growth and regional integration, it said.

"The discussion is part of a broader vision to construct America-like roads in the Northeastern region for smooth connectivity by the fag end of this year," it said quoting an official.

Advertisment

The Guwahati Ring Road project is a pet project of Sarma to boost Assam's road infrastructure and connectivity to accelerate the pace of economic growth and development in the state.

Later, in a post on X, the chief minister said, "During my brief stay in Delhi, I had a very good discussion with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari ji regarding the matters pertaining to upcoming Guwahati Ring Road, and some other important projects. Grateful for his time and counsel."