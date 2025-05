Assam CM meets Home Minister Shah, briefs him on various issues of state

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday and apprised him on various matters pertaining to the state.

Sarma briefed the home minister on a gamut of matters pertaining to his state and on the resounding victory of the NDA in the recently concluded panchayat elections, said an official release.

He also complimented the home minister on the considerable gains being made in eliminating 'Red Terror'.

Shah congratulated Sarma for the NDA's sweeping victory in the panchayat polls, the release said.

"Had the honour of meeting Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji in New Delhi today. I briefed him on various matters pertaining to Assam, including the resounding victory of NDA in the recently held Panchayat polls," Sarma later wrote on X.

"On the occasion, I also complimented him on the gigantic gains being made in eliminating Red Terror," he said. PTI ACB AS AS