Assam CM meets PM Modi, finance and coal ministers in Delhi

Guwahati, Jul 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to apprise him of the progress made in various socio-economic indicators and welfare schemes in the state.

The CM also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy during his visit to the national capital.

"Had the privilege of calling upon Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today", the chief minister posted on 'X'.

"Briefed him on Assam's notable strides across socio-economic indicators and the near saturation of major welfare schemes", he added.

Sarma said he also conveyed "on behalf of the people of Assam, our anticipation to welcome him on 8th September — a moment that will mark another milestone in our state's development journey".

Sarma also presented the PM with a 'gamosa' (Assamese hand towel) and several mementoes.

The PM is scheduled to visit Assam on September 8 to inaugurate the year-long celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary and dedicate the nation's first bio-ethanol plant at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

Sarma also met the finance minister in Parliament and briefed her about Assam's progress on socio-economic parameters, and sought her ministry's support and cooperation in furthering the economic development of the state.

He also invited Sitharaman to lay the foundation stone of the upcoming Kanaklata Barua University in Gohpur.

''Today in New Delhi, I had the honour to invite Hon’ble Union Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji to visit Assam and lay the foundation stone of the upcoming Kanaklata Barua University in Gohpur. This institution, dedicated to one of Assam’s greatest freedom fighters, Birangana Kanaklata Barua, will be one of the first universities built on an entirely industry-oriented academic approach," Sarma posted on 'X'.

Once completed, some of the specialised programmes to be offered will be in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, etc., the CM added.

Sarma also met the Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, and discussed Coal India's operations in Tinsukia district's Margherita.

''Had an excellent meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp garu a while back. We discussed at length about making Coal India’s operations in Margherita more vibrant, robust and productive.

Grateful to the Hon’ble Minister for his time,'' the chief minister posted on 'X'. PTI DG DG MNB