Assam CM meets Union Minister Hardeep Puri, discusses state's green economy potential

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Tuesday and the two discussed the state's huge green economy potential, an official statement said.

Sarma also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval here for about 40 minutes. The details of the meeting were not known immediately.

Sarma called on Puri and discussed with him the state's huge potential in green economy and how investments can transform it into a major energy hub, the statement said.

Puri said that looking at Assam's tremendous potential in the green energy sector, the central government will extend all possible help and assistance to the state to make it a major energy hub.

Later, in a post on X, Sarma said, "Delighted to meet the extremely knowledgeable Shri Hardeep Singh Puri ji, Hon'ble Union Minister. We had a good conversation on unleashing a green economy & upcoming strategic investments that could potentially transform Assam into a major energy hub." The Assam chief minister also shared a picture of him with the Union minister from the meeting.