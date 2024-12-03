Assam CM meets Union Ministers Gadkari, Nadda, Goyal, Scindia

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday had a series of meetings with Union Ministers, including Nitin Gadkari and J P Nadda, and discussed with them various issues concerning the state.

In his meeting with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Gadkari, Sarma discussed a number of ongoing national highway projects in Assam, besides the Guwahati ring road project.

"Happy to share! Just concluded an excellent meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji. I am truly impressed by the unwavering support from @MORTHIndia in expediting priority infrastructure projects in Assam, ensuring they are completed on time," he wrote on 'X'.

The chief minister discussed with Gadkari regarding the timely commencement of construction for Assam's three flagship infrastructure projects - the Guwahati ring road, Kaziranga elevated corridor, and underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh.

He also discussed the progress on the Jorhat-Dibrugarh stretch of the national highway and double laning of the Baihata Chariali to Mission Chariali portion of the highway.

In his meeting with Union Health Minister Nadda, Sarma invited him to the Advantage Assam Business Summit to be held in February.

He also briefed Nadda on the significant progress made by the state on the implementation of the PMJAY, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and other central health-related schemes.

"I had the honour to meet Adarniya @BJP4India Adhyaksh and Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @JPNadda Ji in New Delhi today. On behalf of the people of Assam, I invited him to grace the #AdvantageAssam Summit 2025. I also used the opportunity to brief him on the great progress Assam is making on the implementation of PMJAY, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and other central schemes to support the healthcare sector," he wrote on 'X'.

While meeting Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Sarma discussed with him the Advantage Assam Business Summit.

"In furtherance to our efforts to ensure #AdvantageAssam 2025 showcases the immense investment potential of Assam, my team and I had a detailed discussion with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @PiyushGoyal Ji.

"I am extremely grateful to the Hon'ble Minister for giving his time - our second meeting in less than a week - and providing his valuable guidance.

"We are looking forward to the Commerce Ministry's support in inviting potential investors and other stakeholders to attend this key summit," he said.

Earlier, the chief minister met Telecommunication and DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and invited him to the Advantage Assam Business Summit.

"We also discussed about the upcoming #AshtalakshmiMahotsav being driven by @MDoNER_India and avenues related to ongoing development projects in the State," he said. PTI ACB MNK MNK