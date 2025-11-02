Assam CM meets Vaishnaw, discusses railway link to picturesque Umrangso

Guwahati, Nov 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday called on Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi and they discussed various issues pertaining to the railway communication in the state, including a new line connecting tourist spot Umrangso.

In a post on X, Sarma said they also discussed the proposed international line with Bhutan through Kokrajhar district.

"Had a very productive meeting with Hon'ble Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji this morning... We deliberated on key issues to expand railway's footprint in Assam to enhance overall connectivity for our people," he added.

The issues they discussed included a new railway line from the picturesque Umrangso town to Lanka in Hojai district, expediting work on the new railway line from Kokrajhar to Gelephu in Bhutan, three new Amrit Bharat trains for Assam, and more stoppages in the state of all major trains passing through it.

"Happy to share that the Hon'ble Minister has kindly consented to these action items," he added. PTI TR TR ACD