Assam CM meets World Bank official, discusses options to finance state projects

Guwahati, Feb 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday met World Bank Country Director Auguste Tano Kouame and discussed various areas for receiving financial support from the lender.

"Had a very good meeting with Dr. Auguste Tano Kouame, World Bank Country Director, India. We discussed establishing plug-and-play industrial park infrastructure in the state," Sarma said in a post on X.

He said they also discussed options to support the development of projects under PPP models in various sectors.

The CM also spoke on prioritising agriculture and allied sectors.

Kouame was in Guwahati to take part in the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, which concluded on Wednesday.

During the summit, he said that the World Bank is very bullish on the present state of the Indian economy and appealed to everyone to come and invest in the country.

Kouame also said that the slight downward trend of the Indian economy does not deter the lender from remaining upbeat about its exposure. PTI TR SBN TR SBN