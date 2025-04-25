Assam CM, Norway envoy discuss areas for future collaboration

Guwahati, Apr 25 (PTI) Avenues for collaboration between Assam and Norway in sectors ranging from green energy to sustainable aviation fuel were explored in a meeting between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the European nation's ambassador to India May-Elin Stener.

Stener had met the Assam chief minister here on Thursday evening during a visit to the state.

"Pleased to have met @NorwayAmbIndia , H.E May-Elin Stener this evening. We discussed a wide array of issues of common interest - Bio refinery, green ammonia, etc and explored possible collaboration between Norway and Assam in areas of green energy and other emerging sectors," Sarma said in a post on X.

Another post by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the discussions focused on areas of mutual interest such as bio-refinery, green ammonia and sustainable aviation fuel.

Sarma highlighted Assam's green energy initiatives and explored avenues for future collaboration with Norway.

"HCM also apprised the Envoy of Assam's natural and cultural richness, including its 3 World Heritage Sites, and welcomed her keen interest in visiting Kaziranga National Park," the CMO added.

Ambassador Stener, also in a post on the micro-blogging site expressed interest in future collaborations.

"Thank you Hon'ble Chief Minister @himantabiswa for the good meeting. We look forward to future discussions in areas of common interest," she said. PTI SSG SSG RG