Assam CM offers special prayers in Guwahati on eve of inauguration of martyrs' column

Guwahati, Dec 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday offered special prayers here on the eve of 'Martyrs Day' and dedication of the 'Swahid Smarak' built in memory of those who had died during the six-year agitation against foreigners from 1979.

The foundation stone for the 'Swahid Smarak' (Martyrs' column) was laid in 2019 in the Boragaon area in Guwahati, and the project has facilities like water bodies, an auditorium, a prayer hall, a cycle track. There will be arrangements for a light and sound show, which will highlight different aspects of the Assam agitation and the state's history.

''For years, Assam's bravehearts did not have a permanent resting place in honour of their sacrifice in protecting the land, culture and identity of Assam. Correcting this historical anomaly, the 'Swahid Smarak' in Guwahati today stands tall as a testament to their sacrifice," the chief minister posted on 'X'.

''Over 850 young people lost their lives due to the brutality of the then Congress government in Assam. Their only fault was - demanding a safe Assam, demanding an end to infiltration," he said.

The Martyrs’ column will be formally dedicated to the nation on Wednesday, coinciding with 'Swahid Diwas', a day dedicated to remembering and honouring the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs of the Assam agitation against infiltrators.

''As we observe 'Swahid Diwas' tomorrow, I urge everyone to light a diya in honour of the brave sons of Aai Asomi who made the supreme sacrifice during the Assam Movement. May Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s eternal song ‘Swahid Pranamo Tumak’ guide our remembrance," the chief minister said.

Sarma pointed out that the site should stand as a lasting symbol of Assam’s collective gratitude to the martyrs and a space for future generations to reflect upon their sacrifices.

He had earlier asserted that the state government was committed to preserving the memory of the martyrs of the Assam Movement and ensuring that their contributions remain an inspiration for the people.