Assam CM orders overhaul of key roads connecting Bhutan

Guwahati, Nov 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday instructed officials to maintain and repair roads connecting the state with Bhutan to promote tourism and economy on both sides.

Sarma, who also looks after the Public Works Department (PWD), reviewed various road projects between Assam and Bhutan with senior officials of the department.

"To take stock of the condition of highways and roads connecting Assam and Bhutan, HCM Dr @himantabiswa held a meeting with officials of PWD and other concerned officials," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Sarma instructed the officials to maintain and repair the roads to complement tourism and economy on both sides, it added.

Earlier this month, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk visited Assam for the first time and travelled to different important places during his three-day tour, beginning November 3.

The 43-year-old king was accompanied by the Royal Bhutan Ambassador Major General Vetsop Namgyel and other senior members of the royal office. PTI TR TR MNB