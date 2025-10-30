Assam CM pays homage to 2008 serial bomb blast victims

Guwahati, Oct 30 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 serial bomb blasts across the state.

A total of nine blasts were triggered by the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), claiming the lives of 88 people and injuring over 500.

"30th Oct 2008 will always be a dark day in the history of Assam as it witnessed the most dastardly attack on its soil," Sarma said in a post on X.

"As we mark this solemn occasion, I pay my tributes to all those who lost their lives in the serial blasts and vow to never let Assam go back to those dark days," he said.

The NDFB's Ranjan Daimary faction had carried out the serial blasts in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Bongaigaon.

In September 2022, the Gauhati High Court upheld a special court's sentence of life imprisonment to Daimari along with six of his accomplices, and acquitted four others in connection with the serial bomb blasts. PTI TR RBT