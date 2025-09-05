Assam CM pays homage to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day

Guwahati, Sep 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday paid tribute to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, and said the day is an occasion to honour people who instill the values of good education and propriety in young children.

''Remembering former President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji on his jayanti, commemorated as #TeachersDay,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

''Across India, we mark this day to honour the people who instill the values of good education and propriety in young children and mould them to become better humans,'' he said.

The chief minister also paid homage to Assam's pioneering educationist Indira Miri on the occasion of her death anniversary.

''Remembering Indira Miri, a Padmashri awardee, a visionary educationist & social worker who dedicated her life to empowering Assam’s tribal communities and shaping future through education, on her punyatithi,'' Sarma said.

''Her legacy of service continues to inspire us all,'' he added. PTI DG RBT