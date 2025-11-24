Assam CM pays tribute to legendary Ahom commander Lachit Barphukan

Guwahati, Nov 24 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday offered tributes to legendary Ahom Commander Lachit Barphukan who had defeated the Mughals in the famed Battle of Saraighat in 1671, on the occasion of Lachit Divas.

''Lachit Barphukan’s life is a timeless lesson in courage, patriotism and unshakeable duty to the motherland'', the CM said after offering floral tributes at Rangia in Kamrup district.

His valour continues to inspire every generation to ''stand tall for our nation and on Lachit Divas, I offer my heartfelt Shraddhanjali to the legendary son of Aai Asomi (Mother Assam)'', he said.

Lachit Borphukan is a symbol of courage and an ''immortal identity of Assam's pride'', Sarma said.

''We are carrying forward the legacy of his valor and leadership by establishing a police academy, a memorial, including his contribution in school curriculum and a world-class training institute in his name'', he said.

His legacy of valour continued to inspire generations and it still does today, Sarma said.

''On Lachit Day, we pay homage to that brave warrior who did not let the nation bow'', he added.

Meanwhile, more than 1,300 youth, dressed as Lachit Barphukan in traditional attire of the warriors and carrying the 'hendang' (Ahom sword), gathered at Pakamura Field in Jamugurihat of Sonitpur to celebrate the day and took out a 15-km symbolic boat procession on the occasion.

World Cup–winning woman cricketer Uma Chetry and bodybuilders Mahadev Deka, Bijit Gogoi and Pankaj Bora were felicitated on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda also paid their tributes to the legendary warrior.

On November 24 each year, Lachit Divas (Lachit Day) is celebrated in Assam to commemorate the heroism of Lachit Borphukan who led the Ahom army to victory at the Battle of Saraighat on River Brahmaputra. PTI DG DG MNB