Assam CM pays tribute to veteran BJP leader Kabindra Purkayastha

Guwahati, Jan 13 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited the residence of veteran BJP leader and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha, who passed away on January 7, to pay obeisance and extend condolences to the bereaved family.

Purukayastha died at the age of 94 due to old-age related ailments in the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

''Visited the residence of Late Kabindra Purkayastha in Silchar to pay my obeisance to the departed soul, who made rich contributions to Assam's society and polity. His ideals will always guide us,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

''My thoughts with Shri @kanadpurkaystha and the family in this hour of grief,'' he said.

Purkayastha is survived by son Kanad Purkayastha, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from the state, and a daughter. His wife had predeceased him.

A veteran BJP leader, Purkayastha had thrice represented the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, being elected for the first time in 1991, followed by 1998 and 2009.

He was also a Union Minister of State for Communication.