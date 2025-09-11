Assam CM pays tribute to Vivekanada on historic Chicage speech anniversary

Guwahati, Sep 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on the 132nd anniversary of his historic address delivered on this day at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893.

''In 1893, Swami Vivekananda's timeless words of universal acceptance at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago left an indelible mark. Over a century later, his message continues to resonate in the hearts of millions'', the chief minister posted on X.

''Observed as Universal Brotherhood Day, September 11 reflects the soul of India, the Vedic call for oneness, peace and inclusivity'', Sarma said.

He urged the youth to ''revisit Swamiji's speeches and draw strength from the enduring values of Bharat and Hinduism''. PTI DG DG RG