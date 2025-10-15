Assam CM pays tributes to APJ Abdul Kalam on his birthday

Guwahati, Oct 15 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday paid tributes to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his birthday.

''Remembering the Missile Man of India, APJ Abdul Kalam on his jayanti today'', the chief minister posted on 'X'.

Sarma said the former president's contributions to ''Bharat's scientific endeavours, especially in national security, will always remain unparalleled." ''Tributes to the great soul for whom the nation and its people always came first," he added.

Kalam served as the 11th president from 2002 to 2007, and was widely recognised for his work in the fields of aerospace engineering and his pivotal role in the nation's nuclear programme. PTI DG DG MNB