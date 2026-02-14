Assam CM pays tributes to jawans killed in Pulwama attack

Guwahati, Feb 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday paid tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama attack on this day in 2019.

Sarma said the sacrifices of the jawans will never be forgotten.

"The sacrifice of our brave jawans in Pulwama will never be forgotten. Tributes to the bravehearts. Bharat will always remember their martyrdom," Sarma said in an X post.

A suicide bomber belonging to Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad had rammed his explosive-laden car into a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14, 2019, in Pulwama, killing 40 jawans.

Days later, Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets bombed terrorist training camps in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan.