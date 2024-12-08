Assam CM performs 'bhumi pujan' for bridge over Brahmaputra, inaugurates schemes in livestock sector

Guwahati, Dec 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday performed the 'bhumi pujan' (ground breaking ceremony) for a 12.2-km bridge between Sualkuchi and Palasbari over the Brahmaputra river, describing it as a transformative project for people on both banks of the river.

Later in the day, Sarma also inaugurated special schemes in the livestock sector under the Chief Minister's Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana and participated in a cultural programme organised by Valmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya in the evening.

Addressing a meeting at Sualkuchi after the ‘bhumi pujan’, Sarma said the bridge is targeted for completion by June 2028. He also mentioned that to avoid disturbing the wetlands at the Sualkuchi end, an elevated corridor have been included as part of the bridge design.

"This bridge will bring a transformative change between the North and South banks of the Brahmaputra and its people," Sarma said, while sharing details of various ongoing projects and those in the pipeline aimed at enhancing connectivity across the state's major river in different regions.

"I hope that one day, there will be a bridge over the Brahmaputra in every district it flows through," he added.

Sarma said the return of peace over the past 10 years has significantly boosted Assam's growth, with people from other states praising Assam for its development and attracting major investments, such as Tata's semiconductor unit.

The CM urged the legislators to work with foresight and dedication for the development of their own constituencies, which will further propel the state's growth story.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a post on X said, "Sarma performed the bhumi pujan for the Palasbari-Sualkuchi Bridge over the Brahmaputra in Kamrup district today, following the foundation stone laid by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2023." "HCM extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Assam, emphasizing that this Rs 3,197.20 crore project marks a significant milestone in the state's infrastructure development," it said.

The bridge will reduce travel time between Palasbari and Sualkuchi, ensuring improved connectivity and driving regional development, the CMO added.

The chief minister inaugurated special schemes and distributed advanced agricultural equipment to progressive farmers in the livestock sector of Jalukbari Assembly constituency under the Assam Milk, Meat, and Egg Mission Committee, as part of the Chief Minister's Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY), in another programme later in the afternoon.

"Since its inception, Chief Minister's Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY) has been constantly working towards its objective to double the farm income through various schemes interventions," Sarma wrote on X.

‘Livelihood and Employment Generation for Progressive farmers in Livestock Sector’ is one of such unique livelihood initiatives of CMSGUY, under which financial assistance is provided to farmers groups, he said.

"So far around 2500 beneficiaries have been covered under this initiative with funding going up to Rs 10 cr for viable project ideas. Today in Jalukbari , I distributed cheques to 800 such beneficiaries under this livelihood initiative," Sarma, who represents Jalukbari constituency in the Assembly, added.

The CMO, in another post on X, said this initiative prioritises goats, pigs and dairy components while enhancing the income of SHG families within selected village panchayats.

During the event, the Mahabahu Krishak Producers' Association received state-of-the-art machinery under the Community Development Project.

The chief minister also attended a cultural programme presented by Valmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati in the evening. PTI SSG RG SSG MNB