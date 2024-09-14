Assam CM pitches for NRC in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Sep 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday pitched for preparing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand in the wake of alleged illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

He said the state government should immediately initiate the exercise of NRC after the Centre submitted its affidavit on infiltration to the Jharkhand High Court.

“The Centre has presented detailed statistical data, which shows how the tribal population is declining in Jharkhand. The affidavit exposes the situation of Santhal Paragana. The Jharkhand government should go for NRC,” Sarma said while speaking to reporters at the Birsa Munda Airport here.

Asked whether the BJP will implement NRC if it comes to power in Jharkhand, he said, “It will come into effect if we form the government. I want to ask why not from tomorrow under the current government when everything has been cleared after the Centre’s affidavit. The tribal identity and existence are under threat due to the infiltration. The CM should take strong steps." The central government had on September 12 informed the Jharkhand High Court that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are living in the state.

In an affidavit filed before a division bench of acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai, the Centre said Bangladeshis illegally entered Jharkhand through Sahebgunj and Pakur districts.

The affidavit also mentioned the transfer of tribal land to Muslims by virtue of 'daanpatra (gift deed)'.

There is also a "sizeable decrease" in the tribal population due to "high conversion of tribals and low birth rate" among them, it said Over another alleged death of excise constable aspirant, Sarma said, “I got to know about one more death of excise constable aspirant in Jharkhand on Saturday. I will try to meet the family of the victim on Sunday. I would like to request the Jharkhand chief minister to take the issue seriously and look at the selection procedure carefully.” PTI SAN BDC