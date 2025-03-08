Assam CM pledges support to women in pursuit of their dreams

Guwahati, Mar 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday pledged his government's support to empower women as they move forward to achieve their dreams.

In a message on International Women's Day on X, Sarma wrote, "Assam's women - strong, enterprising and trailblazers! In every sphere, our Nari Shakti is marching shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts to realise our dreams of a 'Viksit Assam' and we are empowering them in their pursuits." Sarma also conveyed his best wishes on the occasion to all women. PTI SSG BDC